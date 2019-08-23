Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,376 shares of company stock worth $8,226,574 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL traded down $9.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,705,872. The company has a market cap of $950.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

