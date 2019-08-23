Wells Fargo & Co Raises Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $190.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

“We increase our FY20 EPS est. by $0.25 to $6.05 to reflect the FQ4 beat & mgmt’s optimistic FY20 outlook, and our FY21 EPS est to $6.60 and raise our price target by $15 to $190. After today’s sharp positive stock performance (+13% vs. the the stock trading at a 31.6x 15% premium to its 3-yr historical avg), we think most of this strength is priced in. Therefore, we urge investors to hold the stock – maintain Market Perform.”,” Wells Fargo & Co‘s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.88.

NYSE:EL opened at $202.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.05.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total value of $3,615,502.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $7,508,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

