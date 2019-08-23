Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,571,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

