Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendys to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.05.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,722,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Wendys by 1.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 66,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wendys by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Wendys by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 116.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wendys by 9.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

