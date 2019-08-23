West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,720,000 after buying an additional 172,298 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,658,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,483,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 962,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,040,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 779,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,548,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.07. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

