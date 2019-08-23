Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,351. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.25 and a 200 day moving average of $263.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

