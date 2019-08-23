Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,146,000 after buying an additional 81,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 553,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,273. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

