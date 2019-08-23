Westhampton Capital LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,902,000 after buying an additional 182,196 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,955,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,593 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,939,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,319,000 after purchasing an additional 313,718 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,153,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 127,986 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.02. 49,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 54.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $780,333. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.