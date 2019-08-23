Westhampton Capital LLC Invests $3.02 Million in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. WD-40 comprises about 2.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 740,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 489,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 23.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day moving average is $170.81. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $149.38 and a 1-year high of $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. WD-40 had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson set a $209.00 target price on WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

