Westhampton Capital LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 83,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

MCD traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.23. 1,722,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,009. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.03. The company has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

