Westhampton Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of BB&T by 59.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,335 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T by 38.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,274,000 after acquiring an additional 595,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after acquiring an additional 590,366 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T by 974.4% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 587,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 532,410 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 247,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,076. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

