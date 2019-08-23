Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

KHC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 284,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,251,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

