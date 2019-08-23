Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,693 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,267,000 after buying an additional 297,507 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Westrock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Westrock by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Westrock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $32.54. 58,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $57.23.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

