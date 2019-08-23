Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $147.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Whirlpool has outpaced the industry year to date, driven by robust earnings surprise trend. This was further amplified by sales and earnings beat in second-quarter 2019. This marked the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of earnings beat, with a sales beat after eight straight misses. Higher sales, margin expansion and cost-containment efforts as well as robust margin expansion in North America aided earnings. Sales benefited from strength in all segments, except for EMEA. Backed by strong results in the first half, Whirlpool raised view for 2019. However, the company expects soft EBIT in EMEA as it plans to undertake restructuring actions to further rightsize its business. It also expects a weak China business to hurt margins in Asia. Negative industry demand in some regions, cost inflation and adverse currency are other headwinds.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WHR. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.95.

Shares of WHR opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $3,881,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

