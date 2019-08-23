Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.39

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 1483079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

The company has a market cap of $768.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 187.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 117.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

