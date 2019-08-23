WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66, approximately 206 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.97% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

