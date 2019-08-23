WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $28.98, approximately 31 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

Get WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRW. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW)

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.