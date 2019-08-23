Worldcore (WRC) Achieves Market Cap of $82,464.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Worldcore has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Worldcore token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx and CoinExchange. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $82,464.00 and approximately $3,308.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Worldcore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00260395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.01304028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021631 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore launched on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.