Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Insider Sells $1,650,800.00 in Stock

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $1,650,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 69,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,512. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Xencor had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. Analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xencor by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Xencor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 119,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Xencor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Xencor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Xencor from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.