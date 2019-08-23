XinFin Network Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network, IDEX and TOPBTC. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $98,552.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.02280598 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000257 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,481,360 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

