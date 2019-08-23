Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Trading Down 4.3%

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.33, approximately 119,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 232,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

YGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 million and a PE ratio of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Lorne David Simpson acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,632.30. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,100 shares of company stock worth $140,972 over the last three months.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

