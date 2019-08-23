YPF (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of YPF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of YPF in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. YPF has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,663,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,593,000 after buying an additional 3,054,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF by 213.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in YPF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,648,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 544,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in YPF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,860,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 7.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,727,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.