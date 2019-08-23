Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will report $36.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.77 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Castlight Health reported sales of $40.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year sales of $146.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $155.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $141.59 million to $174.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSLT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

In other Castlight Health news, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $39,721.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,479.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $95,636. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,247,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Castlight Health by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Castlight Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,773,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 740,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 615,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,026. The stock has a market cap of $216.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

