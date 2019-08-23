Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.48. NuStar Energy posted earnings of ($3.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $372.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,106,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,347 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,804,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,331 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,036,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,564,000 after purchasing an additional 488,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 468,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 373,677 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 358.21%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

