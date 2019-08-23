Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. SPX Flow posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLOW. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

