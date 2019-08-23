Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. SPX Flow posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLOW. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.