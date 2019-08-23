Zacks: Analysts Expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.65). BIOLINERX LTD/S reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.61.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

BLRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 50.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 74.0% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 375,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 159,469 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 82.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

