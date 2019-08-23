Zacks: Analysts Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $87.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.20 million and the lowest is $84.30 million. Novocure reported sales of $64.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year sales of $343.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $351.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $468.34 million, with estimates ranging from $443.12 million to $488.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NVCR traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.71. 276,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,594. Novocure has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $432,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,130 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $62,206.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,966 shares of company stock valued at $44,624,183. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 45.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 136,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

