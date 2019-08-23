Zacks: Analysts Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post sales of $224.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.00 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $184.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $880.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.50 million to $883.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

In other news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $281,975.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,055.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,885 shares of company stock worth $9,963,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $114.91. 585,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

