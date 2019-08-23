Zacks: Analysts Expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viacom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Viacom posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Viacom by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,981,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,920. Viacom has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

