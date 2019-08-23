Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will announce $4.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $5.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $26.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.25 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $139.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 842.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,929.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

