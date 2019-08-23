Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

HMST traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,883.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

