Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.70 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,621. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.41. 1,161,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

