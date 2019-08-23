Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.20 Million

Brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post $430.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.30 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $414.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.37. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $345.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $72,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,613 shares of company stock worth $678,307 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 396.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 403.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 117,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

