Zacks: Brokerages Expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2019

Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.30). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10.

NERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,020. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $279.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director David Kupfer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,493.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 197,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,183,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,956 shares of company stock worth $2,537,853 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth $7,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth $700,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $355,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

