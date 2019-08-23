Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Pure Storage also reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.32.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $167,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $492,553. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

PSTG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 376,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.80.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

