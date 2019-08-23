Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.50 Price Target for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Beasley Broadcast Group an industry rank of 182 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, Director Mark S. Fowler bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $29,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,951.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBGI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.07. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

