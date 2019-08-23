Zacks: Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Water Resources an industry rank of 172 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.38 million and a P/E ratio of 76.67.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.33%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.