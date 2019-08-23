Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

CIM stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 612,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth about $590,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 267.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

