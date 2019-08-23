Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Sell

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of WEGRY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 6,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

