Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOSS. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Gossamer Bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a current ratio of 17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 255,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 63.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after buying an additional 107,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

