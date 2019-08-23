Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

GDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. GDS has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 3.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

