Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Buy

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLDB. Chardan Capital raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.92. 147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,737. The company has a market cap of $329.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $54.54.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 2,822,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Emory University lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 140,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

