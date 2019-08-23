Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €44.02 ($51.19) and last traded at €43.04 ($50.05), 298,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €42.81 ($49.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

