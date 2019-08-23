Zealium Reaches Market Cap of $20,813.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Zealium has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $20,813.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 10,791,529 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,529 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

