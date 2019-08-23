Zetacoin Price Hits $0.0020 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $341,295.00 and approximately $13,149.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,395.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.80 or 0.03027737 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00711711 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016889 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,155,631 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.