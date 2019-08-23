Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.29. The stock had a trading volume of 790,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $672,244.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,222.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

