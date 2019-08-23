ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

