Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,165 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $404.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.38. American Vanguard Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.83 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 4.60%. American Vanguard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

