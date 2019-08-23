Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $56,000 Stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $14,192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,550. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

