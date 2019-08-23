Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $64,000 Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 317.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE MITT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,410. The firm has a market cap of $498.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.93. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.